Google TV’s latest update adds 800 free live channels

I’m not sure which twisted genius at Google conjured up this insane idea, but brace yourselves – Google TV is unleashing 800 free channels in its latest update.

By blending free Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News channels into the Live tab, Google TV now boasts the most extensive range of TV channels on any smart TV platform.

With a mind-blowing collection of over 800 channels, you’ve got a digital goldmine featuring news broadcasts from powerhouses like NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX and channels spanning more than 10 languages.

Live TV guide gets a facelift too

How do you even navigate 800 channels?

Google TV’s new guide makes it simple. It organizes free channels and sorts genres so you can easily find true crime dramas or superhero marathons without any hassle.

It also gets an updated “Favorites” section. So, with a simple click, your top selections are within reach.

Google says that YouTube TV, Sling TV, and anyone using over-the-air channels can also access the Live tab.

Initially rolling out in the U.S., the live TV experience lands on all Google TV devices, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with built-in Google TV from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips.

Google says the update will reach eligible Android TV devices a bit later this year.

