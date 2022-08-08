Google TV is about to add free live TV to its listings

We first heard about Google TV adding ad-supported free channels last year. Now, 9to5Google reports they found a channel list inside the code of the Google TV app.

The outlet decompiled the latest Android TV Launcher app to find the list. On it were many free, ad-supported channels, from news to movies.

This could be a list of existing channels, except for snippets of text they also found. Specifically, the line “Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download.”

That’s different from how channel integrations work currently, as those need you to download a new app.

Image: Google TV via 9to5Google

They also found a new graphic in the app, with over 30 channels from the upcoming free-to-watch options. That’s not the full 50 referenced elsewhere, so maybe some deals aren’t quite done.

Here’s the list of channels with free-to-watch options:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

ChiveTV

Deal or No Deal

Divorce Court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

Nosey

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

Reelz

Teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USA Today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

That’s still a healthy content list, and more importantly, they’re all referenced as “Google TV Channels.” That means no app downloads, no other subscriptions, just Android TV.

Think of it as the free-to-air channels you used to be stuck with without a cable subscription; for the streaming age.

