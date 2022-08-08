Entertainment
Google TV is about to add free live TV to its listings
According to reports, 50 free live TV channels are on the way.
We first heard about Google TV adding ad-supported free channels last year. Now, 9to5Google reports they found a channel list inside the code of the Google TV app.
The outlet decompiled the latest Android TV Launcher app to find the list. On it were many free, ad-supported channels, from news to movies.
This could be a list of existing channels, except for snippets of text they also found. Specifically, the line “Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download.”
That’s different from how channel integrations work currently, as those need you to download a new app.
They also found a new graphic in the app, with over 30 channels from the upcoming free-to-watch options. That’s not the full 50 referenced elsewhere, so maybe some deals aren’t quite done.
Here’s the list of channels with free-to-watch options:
- ABC News Live
- America’s Test Kitchen
- American Classics
- The Asylum
- Battery Pop
- CBC News
- ChiveTV
- Deal or No Deal
- Divorce Court
- Dry Bar Comedy
- FailArmy
- Filmrise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
- Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MooviMex
- Nature Vision
- NBC News Now
- Newsmax TV
- Nosey
- The Pet Collective
- Power Nation
- Reelz
- Teletubbies
- Today All Day
- Toon Goggles
- USA Today
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection TV
- Xumo Crime TV
- Xumo Movies
- Xumo Westerns
That’s still a healthy content list, and more importantly, they’re all referenced as “Google TV Channels.” That means no app downloads, no other subscriptions, just Android TV.
Think of it as the free-to-air channels you used to be stuck with without a cable subscription; for the streaming age.
