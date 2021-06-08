Google is expanding its cloud gaming service to a bunch of new devices in a couple of weeks. Starting June 23, Stadia will be available on Chromecast with Google TV, as well as several different Android TV devices.

According to The Verge, Google is moving forward with a pretty significant expansion of its cloud gaming platform. As of now, a Chromecast Ultra stick combined with the Stadia Controller is the only way to use the service on a TV. All of that is set to change with the June 23 update.

This update adds a bunch of televisions and streaming devices to the list of devices that can run Stadia, in addition to bringing the service to Chromecast with Google TV.

Here’s the full list of televisions and devices that will be supported starting June 23:

Chromecast with Google TV

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV PRO

Hisense Android Smart TVs

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935 / 805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Starting on June 23, you’ll be able to download and play with the Stadia app on all of these devices. If you have a different Android TV device, you may still be able to use Stadia starting June 23. You will have to “opt-in” to experimental features, and they may not always work properly.

Stadia offers access to over 180 games that you can stream on Android, Apple, and Windows devices. The service is free, but for $10 a month, you can get Stadia Pro, which gives you access to a bunch of free games and discounts every month, as well as the ability to play in 4K.

