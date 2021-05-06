Google Stadia continues to hemorrhage talent as more people leave to work on new projects

Google Stadia has had its fair share of ups and downs, from its exciting launch to the public’s realization that Stadia, while powerful, left a lot to be desired for gamers. I mean, the platform just got a search function last month, over a year since its launch.

After shutting down its internal game studios, some of the larger names from those departments left, with others being reassigned within Google. This week, The Information reported that John Justice, Stadia vice president and head of product, left the company.

That’s not the only big name to depart, however, with others like Jade Raymond (formally Ubisoft) leaving to start their own game company.

Haven, the new studio from Raymond, has also brought on others from various Stadia teams, according to Insider and a Resertera thread, including a UX researcher, former head of Stadia creative services Corey May, and two concept artists.

Insider also reports that Sebastien Peul is listed as the cofounder of Haven. Previously, Peul was a Stadia general manager.

Overall, this definitely isn’t a great look for Stadia, which is already struggling with its public image in the games space. Will Google push to turn things around with its game streaming service, or will it ultimately be added to the list of things killed off by Google?

