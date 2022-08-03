Is Google shutting down Stadia?

Over the last few days, you may have seen some rumors floating around online speculating about the future of Google Stadia. More specifically, some social media posts have suggested that Google will be shutting Stadia down sometime soon.

Late last week, these rumors began floating around the internet. They seemingly spawned from a post from the Twitter account Killed by Google.

Killed by Google is a Twitter account that documents and reports on all of the Google services that have been ended or are rumored to be ending. And trust us, there have been plenty of them. The account played a big role in the most recent rumors surrounding Stadia.

It all started when Killed by Google shared a post from a Facebook group on their Twitter account.

The post claimed that one of Google’s regional managers said that the company is “planning their exit plan” for Stadia.

Is Google getting rid of Stadia?

Short answer: No, at leaset according to Google.

While the post remains as a pinned tweet on the Killed by Google Twitter page, Google itself has said that it does not have plans to end Stadia any time soon.

In fact, the company did a bit of trolling in a game announcement the day after the Killed by Google post started making the rounds.

Just a heads up



Old coworker of mine is now one of the social managers for Google. They had a pretty large seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short you now can play Wavetale at no additional cost on Stadia Pro until August 1: https://t.co/2O6P0Kd8Kd pic.twitter.com/Hjo0pvARKx — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

The official Google Stadia account later confirmed that it has no plans to shut down the cloud streaming service. In response to a concerned customer, Google said it is not shutting down, and it is “always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

Now, whether that’s the full truth or just posturing from Google to try and ease some of the tension around this rumor has yet to be determined. But it seems like the company is still all-in on cloud gaming.

Stadia’s future has been in question since the company killed its first-party studios back in February of last year. But the platform continues to add new games.

Nothing from the company itself suggests that Google Stadia is going to shut down. We’ll have to wait and see what the future of the platform looks like in the months to come.

