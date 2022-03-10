Google could be working on a way to run Windows games on Stadia

Google is apparently planning to unveil a new technology that allows games optimized for Windows to run on Stadia. The company will reveal the details of its new technology at next week’s Google for Games Developer Summit.

Initially discovered by Reddit users and reported by The Verge, a session titled “How to write a Windows emulator for Linux from Scratch” has been revealed on the Games Developer Summit website.

Marcin Undak, a member of Stadia’s Porting Platform team, will be leading the session. It will provide a “detailed overview of the technology behind Google’s solution for running unmodified Windows games on Stadia.”

All of Stadia’s server hardware currently runs on Linux. Of course, that means that game developers have to create different versions of their games to port them to Stadia.

Image: KnowTechie

It looks like this new technology could alleviate some of that pain. It could potentially mimic Windows on Stadia so developers won’t have to port games to Linux.

Valve has a system called Proton that has a similar function. Proton is a compatibility layer that Valve uses with its new Steam Deck to help Windows games run on Linux-based Steam Deck.

It’s unclear exactly what Google plans to do with this new technology. The session at next week’s Games Developer Summit is an in-depth technical walkthrough so developers can “better understand such technologies and potentially build their own.”

That description could mean that Google has developed the technology, but will be leaving it to individual developers to implement it into their own games.

Either way, this should hopefully mean that more Windows games will be coming to Stadia in the near future.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: