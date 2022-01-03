Samsung is adding Stadia and GeForce Now game streaming to its TVs in 2022

Samsung had a pretty big announcement ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company unveiled a few new smart TVs that will have support for cloud gaming services Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Earlier this week, Samsung revealed its new TVs in a post on the company’s website. The company revealed three new TVs, the MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TV. All three of these smart TVs will ship with Samsung’s new and improved Smart Hub, which includes a section dedicated specifically to gaming.

The new Gaming Hub that can be found on Samsung’s 2022 TVs will give users quick access to a few different cloud gaming platforms.

The Hub will have support for Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik, all of which include massive libraries of games that users can play from the cloud without having to worry about hefty downloads.

“Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders…and that’s just the beginning,” reads Samsung’s recent post.

Samsung will be the latest television company to focus on gaming apps for its TVs, just about a month after LG made the Google Stadia app available on its own TVs.

In addition to the new Gaming Hub, Samsung is also adding a new NFT platform to its TVs. The platform will offer users a way to discover, purchase, and trade digital art all from the comfort of their living room on their Samsung TVs.

It’s cool to see the popularity of cloud gaming starting to rise. Now, users can access cool gaming services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now without having to purchase any dedicated hardware.

It will be interesting to see how cloud gaming services increase in popularity as they begin to integrate into more devices.

