Attention LG TV owners: You can now play Google Stadia games on your TV

LG and Google Stadia have finally come together to bring the game streaming platform directly to your LG TV. LG announced its plans to bring both Google Stadia and GeForce Now to its TVs by the end of the year in January and it has delivered just in the nick of time.

In a press release on the company’s website earlier today, LG announced the good news. As of today, users with an LG TV running webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0 can download the Google Stadia app directly to their televisions and start playing. Of course, you’ll have to be in one of the 22 countries where Stadia is available.

Hi there, it's us again. Stadia is now available on 2020 and 2021 LG webOS Smart TVs. Check this out: https://t.co/McPdwClrG2 — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) December 8, 2021

Now, all you will need to get started playing Stadia games is an LG TV with the correct operating system and a controller that you can use. In fact, an LG spokesperson told The Verge that Stadia’s bridge mode will work with your TV, meaning that you can use your smartphone as a controller.

This is definitely some exciting news for Google Stadia. The platform had a tough go at things when it originally launched, but it has been making some recent changes that could lead the platform in the right direction.

Most notably, gamers now have the opportunity to try out several Stadia games for free for a few hours, including Control and Riders Republic.

With the platform beginning to expand to other devices, there’s a lot of potential for a resurgence in Google Stadia’s popularity. I would imagine that the recent integration into LG TVs is nowhere near the end of the company’s planned expansion.

