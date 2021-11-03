Stadia leans into free trials for everyone, adding Riders Republic and Control to the list

Google Stadia has been making moves in the gaming world lately. Just last week, the platform released a free trial for Hello Engineer on its platform with the promise of more to come. The platform has now added more games to that list, with brand new free trials for Control and Ubisoft’s new Riders Republic.

Thanks to a new report from 9to5Google, we now see that the platform is expanding its free trial feature with a couple of extra games. All you have to do is sign up or sign in to your Stadia account here, and you can go give these games a spin.

The first new game that Stadia is offering a free trial for is Control: Ultimate Edition. Like the previous free trial for Hello Engineer, gamers will have 30 minutes to load up and try Control for free before they have to purchase a $40 copy.

Stadia is also giving gamers a free trial of a brand new game from Ubisoft. Riders Republic is a new action sports title that lets you try all kinds of exciting sports like mountain biking, wingsuiting, and snowboarding across a sprawling open-world mountain.

With Riders Republic, Ubisoft is offering a much better free trial, letting users try the game out for free for a full two hours. You’ll likely need that extra time to try out all of the different extreme sports that are available in the game.

It does look like the free trial continues from the time you first start the game even if you pause or leave completely, so it’s probably best to make sure you have a good window of time so you can get the most out of the free trial as possible.

This is a really good initiative from Stadia, a platform that struggled to draw in users and compete with more established gaming platforms. Having free trials for games is a great way to bring people to the platform. I know I’ll be checking out the free trial of Riders Republic on Stadia very soon.

