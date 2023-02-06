Ubisoft update ruins Steam games on Linux and Steam Deck

A new update to Ubisoft’s launcher has bricked some Steam games on Linux and Steam Deck.

According to a report from GamingOnLinux, the latest Ubisoft Connect game launcher update became a huge problem for Steam gamers on Linux.

As most PC gamers know, when you open a Ubisoft game through Steam, the game has to launch through the Ubisoft Connect app. A recent update to the app causes an unrecoverable error and won’t let you launch the game.

When a gamer launches a Ubisoft game, like Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, or others, the Ubisoft Connect app automatically updates.

It appears Valve has swooped in again to fix Ubisoft's problem this time on Deck https://t.co/MiBIpD1cPK — Steam Deck Gaming (@SteamDeckGaming) February 1, 2023

Once that update is done, the app shows the unrecoverable error, not allowing gamers to launch their games.

Fortunately, Ubisoft’s update issue only affected gamers on Linux and Steam Deck (Steam Deck runs its own version of the Linux operating system). And it looks like there is already a fix from Steam.

According to the publication, Valve has pushed an update to Proton Experimental that fixes this issue.

Proton is the tool that Valve uses that lets users play Windows-only games on Linux devices. It has been crucial in expanding the library of games that work with Steam Deck.

While it looks like this issue is mostly solved, it highlights a big issue in PC gaming. Most gamers like all their games organized in a single place, like Steam. And dealing with third-party launchers is annoying and causes nothing but problems.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.