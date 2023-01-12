Ubisoft cancels three games, delays Skull and Bones yet again

Ubisoft has again delayed releasing its highly anticipated third-person pirate game, Skull and Bones.

Additionally, the company has canceled three unannounced games as part of a shift in focus amidst financial strains.

The company shared a press release earlier this week outlining its plans. Like many developers, Ubisoft is shifting towards building its existing brands and improving its live service games.

That shift resulted in the cancellation of three unannounced games from the company. It already canceled four other titles in July.

Ubisoft says it’s “facing major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles than can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models.”

With the new focus on improving current brands, like Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and Far Cry, other games have been pushed to the back burner.

Skull and Bones is one of those games. Now, the company says the game will come early in its fiscal year 2023-24.

That puts the earliest release window at April this year, but it could be much later.

This will be disappointing to gamers looking forward to Skull and Bones. The pirate RPG promises an open-world, open-sea experience with customizable pirate ships and naval warfare.

Additionally, Ubisoft promises that its fiscal year, starting in April, will be full of game releases. The company promises Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Skull and Bones in 2023-24.

There are also additional games for 2023-24, including a “large one” and “promising free-to-play titles for some of our biggest brands.

Ubisoft is a staple in the gaming industry. And like many other major publishers, it has to shift how it operates to keep up with demand from gamers today.

But Ubisoft isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The company has established itself as a premiere publisher in the industry and will likely continue to build upon its many popular brands.

