The next Assassin’s Creed title will be a live-service game that is constantly evolving

Assassin’s Creed has become one of the most beloved and played franchises in all of gaming. With more than 150 million copies sold across all of the series’ titles since 2007, the franchise has easily become Ubisoft’s most successful IP. Now, the company is looking to take the franchise in a new direction with the next title in the series, codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

A new report from Bloomberg details the existence of the next game in the insanely popular series. This time around, Ubisoft is changing the way Assassin’s Creed is experienced. Infinity will be the first game in the series to feature live-service aspects and an ever-changing and evolving setting, similar to the popular models of games like Fortnite and GTA Online.

Previously, Assassin’s Creed games took place in a certain time and place in history. Settings such as France during the French Revolution and early America during the American Revolution allowed players to jump into a certain time period and influence historical events in a whole new way.

With Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the setting and plot will change over time, allowing players to experience different settings and time periods as the game continues to grow. This signifies a major shift for a franchise that generally puts out a new game every year or two.

Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of Infinity, and the company announced it is also changing the way it produces Assassin’s Creed games this time around. Usually, titles are developed alternately, with Ubisoft Quebec City producing one title and Ubisoft Montreal develop the next. With Infinity, the two studios will work together in development, hopefully creating an exciting and dynamic title that fans can enjoy for years.

This is an exciting change for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Except for the change in the games’ mechanics that came with Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017, the franchise was beginning to become a bit stale. Hopefully, this new approach will breathe new life into this legendary franchise.

