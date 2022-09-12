Netflix teams up with Ubisoft for new mobile games

Netflix is continuing its mobile game efforts with a new partnership with Ubisoft. The companies have penned a new partnership to bring three new mobile games, including one Assassin’s Creed title, to Netflix’s platform.

This new partnership was initially revealed at the annual Ubisoft Forward event this weekend and shared in a blog post on Netflix’s website.

The two companies plan on producing three different mobile games for Netflix subscribers. First, there’s a new Valiant Hearts game in the works.

This will be a sequel to the award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War from Ubisoft and Netflix. It’s planned for release in January 2023.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world,” – Netflix Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu.

Next up is the roguelike follow-up to The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. A new game in the Mighty Quest franchise is coming to Netflix also in 2023, with its familiar hack-and-slash combat.

And finally, a brand new Assassins Creed title is coming to Netflix. This will give fans multiple ways to enjoy Assassin’s Creed on Netflix, alongside the upcoming live-action TV show that’s in the works.

Netflix has been making a pretty significant push into the gaming market over the last year or so. The company offers several different mobile games and anyone who subscribes to Netflix can play these games for free.

But games haven’t been quite the hit that Netflix was hoping for so far. Maybe this partnership with Ubisoft is what Netflix needs to entice more users into trying out its mobile games.

