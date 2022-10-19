Netflix is officially working on a cloud gaming service

Netflix has revealed it is seriously exploring the cloud gaming space and that it wants to look past just casual games.

During TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix’s VP of game developer Mike Verdu outlined some of the basic ideas about Netflix’s foray into cloud gaming. Essentially, Netflix wants to start out small and slowly expand.

But it is clear that they aren’t just looking at the mobile space or games that use your TV remote. That’s a bold move, as it brings questions about dedicated controllers and more.

It’s also possible that Netflix could dive more into the PC side of cloud gaming, letting players use their existing keyboards and mice to play.

“We’ll approach this the same way as we did with mobile — start small, be humble, be thoughtful — but it is a step we think we should take,” says Verdu.

Netflix is no stranger to games, even if no one is playing them. The company has released multiple mobile titles, including popular IPs like Stranger Things.

The games are actually pretty enjoyable, but getting gamers to play games built by Netflix has proven to be a challenge.

We imagine the cloud gaming hill will be equally difficult to climb, but maybe the loss of Stadia has left an opening for Netflix to slide into.

Stranger Things mobile games (Image: Netflix)

The streaming giant has also put interactive movies out before, including the popular Bandersnatch. This choose-your-own-adventure movie was met with praise by some, but ultimately fell flat.

Ultimately, Netflix’s dip into gaming makes sense. The company is now competing with a ton of streaming rivals, and it needs something to regain some of its former glory. Will that be in the form of gaming?

