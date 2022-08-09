Netflix offers several video games that no one is playing

Netflix first added games to its subscription service back in November 2021 and it has continued to add more over the last few months. The problem is, that nobody seems to be playing any of these games.

App analytics company Apptopia recently shared some statistics with CNBC about the 20-plus games that Netflix currently has on offer.

Since first launching games back in November, Netflix’s games have been downloaded a little over 23 million times. And the analytics say that only around 1.7 million users are picking up these games every day.

Considering Netflix has well over 200 million subscribers, this is a pretty disappointing number of gamers. I mean, the games are free if you subscribe to Netflix, and the platform still can’t get anyone to play them.

But why is that? One of the more likely reasons is a lack of discoverability. Many of Netflix’s 200+ million subscribers likely don’t even know that they get access to these games.

All of Netflix’s current gaming offerings are mobile, which means you can only play them on smartphones or tablets. But if you primarily use Netflix on your television or computer, it’s possible that you’ve never seen Netflix’s games before.

But Netflix is still moving forward with its gaming plans. Gaming has been one of Netflix’s biggest competitors for consumer time over the past few years, and it’s looking to get a slice of that pie.

The company plans on increasing its gaming library up to at least 50 games by the end of this year. But will bolstering its game library make Netflix subscribers more excited about its games?

