Netflix plans to offer up to 50 games by the end of the year

Netflix is looking to expand its entry into the gaming world over the course of 2022. Now, Netflix has confirmed that it plans to offer around 50 games for people to play as part of its subscription service by the end of 2022.

A recent report from The Washington Post outlines Netflix’s plans to expand its gaming library. An anonymous source told the publication that Netflix is looking for opportunities around video games “from every direction.”

But for now, it looks like the platform is centering its focus on mobile games. The first batch of five games came to Netflix subscribers on mobile devices back in November of last year.

The Stranger Things mobile game (Image: Netflix)

Since that time, the platform has added several more games to its library, bringing the total offered games up to 18. That means that the company plans on adding around 30 more games to its library by the end of the year. That’s a pretty bold target.

But it seems pretty feasible. After all, the platform added these 18 games in just six months after originally launching its gaming service.

Plus, Netflix is boosting its production, having purchased three different game studios in the last six months. It looks like the company is set to ramp up game development in the future.

This news comes on the heels of a rough week for Netflix. The platform revealed that it lost 200,000 subscribers in a recent earnings report leading to a massive drop in the company’s stock values.

Maybe the expansion of its gaming platform will help the company to recover. After all, adding 50 games to Netflix’s subscription service, which many of us are already familiar with, will only make the service more appealing.

