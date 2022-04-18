The future of Xbox gaming might be filled with ads

What is it that gamers want the most? More immersive gaming experiences that tell incredible stories? Competitive titles to grind and see your improvement? How about more ads to shove consumerism down our throats while we’re trying to enjoy our time gaming?

If you picked that last one as your answer then you’re in luck. A recent report from Business Insider claims that Microsoft is currently working on a new advertising scheme that will bring more ads into free-to-play gaming titles on Xbox consoles.

According to the report, Microsoft is currently working with ad-tech companies to try and bring more advertisements into video games.

The ads could show up as virtual billboards as you fly past them in racing games or embedded naturally in other locations within a game.

Ads have been featured in video games before (Image: Pedro Vera / Flickr)

Unlike mobile gaming, ads have yet to encroach heavily on the world of console gaming. This is why Microsoft will want to be delicate with this implementation.

Unfortunate as it may be for businesses who rely on them, advertisements are generally a turn-off. Most people prefer to go about their daily lives without being constantly bombarded with constant pushes to buy things. And gamers are the same way.

The last thing I want to see when I’m driving like an absolute madman in Forza Horizon 5 is an advertisement for Coca-Cola. I’d much rather see a flashy billboard showcasing some made-up drink to create a more immersive atmosphere.

But, it’s the world we live in. There’s too much money to be made with advertising. And Microsoft is ready to get the Xbox more involved in the practice. Hopefully, the company is smart with these changes and ads don’t become the focus of console gaming in the future.

