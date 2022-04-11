Epic Games is pumping $2 billion into the metaverse

The metaverse has been a hot topic and Epic Games has decided to throw its hat deeper into the ring. As a result, the massive gaming company behind the Unreal Engine and Fortnite just announced a $2 billion round of funding to advance its metaverse vision.

Epic Games announced its latest funding round in a press release on its website this morning. The two investors are Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI, the investment and holding company behind the family-owned LEGO Group.

Both of these companies have worked together in the past, with Sony being a longtime investor in Epic Games. Additionally, LEGO recently partnered with Epic to announce a family-friendly metaverse designed for kids.

Of course, the metaverse has become a sort of hazy buzzword that has been springing up over the last year. And there is still a lot of mystery surrounding what a metaverse could potentially look like.

Epic Games has already been dabbling in the metaverse

Right now, it seems like “metaverse” is a term that many are using for more immersive virtual experiences. And that is something that Epic has already begun to tackle through things like Fortnite and Unreal Engine 5.

Fortnite’s more immersive experiences began years ago, with live virtual concerts and events. However, more recently, the game’s new Party Worlds provide interactive and immersive social experiences, all built inside the game itself.

Additionally, the company showed off its new Unreal Engine 5 with a gameplay experience featuring the original metaverse, The Matrix.

The Matrix Awakens is an interactive experience that shows off the capabilities of the Unreal Engine 5, giving us a glimpse at what gaming could look like in the near future.

When it comes to this new partnership, I’m excited to see what kind of metaverse Epic Games delivers in the future.

“As we reimagine the future of entertainment and play we need partners who share our vision,” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. “We have found this in our partnership with Sony and KIRKBI.”

