The Xbox Spring Sale is live with some incredible deals

As springtime in the United States is well underway, Xbox is back with its annual spring sale. Like previous years, this year’s Spring Sale features tons of discounts for many games across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Although it’s a little late this year, the 2022 Xbox Spring Sale is finally here and there are some great games up for grabs at huge discounts. Games like Grand Theft Auto Online and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy can be snagged right now for 50 percent off.

And some older games, like The Witcher 3 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are up to 75 percent off. Some games are even at a firesale price of 90 percent off, like The Sims 4.

Some of the best Spring Sale discounts that caught our attention

Image: Rockstar

With so many games on sale, searching for the best titles can be difficult. Here are some of our favorite offerings worth checking out.

And there are so many more deals available as part of this year’s Xbox Spring Sale. There are more than 700 games and DLC content discounted for this year’s Spring Sale.

Click here to check out the full list of Xbox Spring Sale games.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: