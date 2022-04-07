Max Payne 1 and 2 are getting remade on PC, PS5, and Xbox

Remedy, the original creators of Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, have teamed up with Rockstar Games to bring gamers a complete remake of both of the original games.

The companies announced their partnership in a post on Remedy’s website earlier this week. The two companies have a history of working together, with Remedy developing the original Max Payne games and Rockstar acting as the publisher.

And the relationship between the two will stay the same during the release of these remasters. Remedy will develop the games for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S using its own Northlight game engine. Rockstar Games will finance the remake and act as the games’ publisher when they do arrive.

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games.

Remedy has gained additional success in the past few years outside of the Max Payne franchise. The company’s 2019 title, Control, was a huge success. And the company is currently working on Alan Wake 2 as part of a deal with Epic Games.

Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy says the company is “hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

As for a release date, we aren’t quite that lucky. The project is currently in the “concept development” stage. That means we’re likely a long way away from a potential release.

But Remedy is free to take its time with this remake, as long as it delivers a quality remake for the beloved series in the end.

