Valve is starting to push out more Steam Deck orders and shipments

Valve has been sending out weekly order emails to people who reserved the Steam Deck since it came out. This week, the company began sending order emails for Q2 reservations and plans on ramping up shipments by sending more order emails every week.

Valve has been using a reservation method to help combat the potential high demand for the Steam Deck. Users reserve a Steam Deck and get their place in a virtual line. Once their number comes up, Valve sends an email that lets them finally order their device.

Now that we are more than a month into the official launch of the Steam Deck, the company is seemingly ready to fill more orders.

In a tweet earlier this week announcing the first set of Q2 order emails, Valve said that it’s going to start sending more order emails each week. The company will sometimes include two batches of emails in a week.

Welcome to Q2! We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! pic.twitter.com/54TAoCQXfd — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

This ramp-up in production will certainly be welcome by those who can’t wait to get their hands on a Steam Deck. I reserved mine a couple of weeks ago and my reservation said I would have to wait until after Q3. Hopefully, the ramped-up production means I’ll get to place my order a little earlier.

If you’re interested in reserving a Steam Deck for yourself, just head over to the Steam website and log in to place your reservation.

Current reservations should become available sometime after October this year. But maybe Valve will continue to improve its production and some of those Steam Deck orders could come a little sooner.

