Interested in buying a Steam Deck? Buy it now – new orders won’t ship until October

If you’re looking to get one of Valve’s new Steam Decks but haven’t made a reservation yet, you’re going to be waiting a while. The website says new reservations will have to wait until at least October before receiving their device.

There has been a great deal of hype surrounding the release of the Steam Deck. Initial batches were shipped out at the end of February. Prior to that, the Valve website said new reservations would be shipping out sometime “after Q2 2022.”

Now, Valve has pushed that date back even further. New reservations for the Steam Deck now say that they will be available “after Q3 2022.” That means new reservations will have to wait until at least October to receive their Steam Deck handheld gaming PC.

Screenshot: Valve

The push back of order availability likely has something to do with the official release of the device. Reviews for the Steam Deck began coming in a couple of weeks ago, likely increasing the hype and leading to more orders.

Reviewers delivered mixed reviews for the Steam Deck. Several people noted that there were a few bugs in the device’s software. Still, most people see a lot of potential in the device. And Valve will likely fix a lot of these bugs by the time Q3 comes around, so why not go ahead and order?

If you’re interested in snagging one of Valve’s new handheld gaming PCs before the end of the year, you should put in your reservation now. You can reserve a Steam Deck console for just $5. And Valve will send you an email when you are able to place your order.

