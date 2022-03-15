xScreen turns your Xbox Series S into a portable gaming rig

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s smaller version of its ninth-generation console. If you want to make the smaller, more portable console even better, the xScreen from UPspec basically turns your console into a gaming laptop.

UPspec’s xScreen is a portable monitor that is made specifically for the Xbox Series S. It features an 11.6-inch 1080p display capable of up to 60hz. And it attaches to the Xbox Series S to create a laptop-like gaming experience.

Unlike other portable monitors, UPspec designed this monitor with only the Xbox Series S in mind. That means that everything about the xScreen’s design should work flawlessly with the Series S console.

For starters, the monitor attaches directly to the back of your Xbox Series S console. It plugs in via the USB-A and HDMI port on the back of the console, so you don’t have to worry about any additional external power. Your only power limitations are having a single cord long enough to power your console.

The xScreen monitor also has hinges, so you can fold it down when you are not playing to make the combination more portable.

Just be sure to power off your console when you do this, as it looks like the monitor will sit directly on the Series S’s fan when folded down.

The xScreen only makes sense when paired with an Xbox Series S

Image: KnowTechie

The monitor features built-in stereo speakers along with controls for volume and screen settings right on board.

There’s also a variety of additional accessories available for the xScreen, including a carrying case, a stand for using the monitor not connected to a console, and different color latches to add some style to your setup.

UPspec’s xScreen is a little on the expensive side for a portable monitor its size. Its $249.99 price tag is a bit more expensive than many other portable monitors its size. But none of that competition is designed specifically for the Xbox Series S.

As a standalone monitor, the xScreen likely isn’t the best option. But for gamers looking to take their Xbox Series S on the go without having to worry about carrying a bulky monitor around, the xScreen from UPspec might be worth trying out.

