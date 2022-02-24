Sony is finally opening up PS5 clip sharing on the PS App

Sony is working on a way to make it easier to access your saved moments from your PlayStation 5. A new feature is rolling out that lets gamers share PS5 clips and screenshots on the mobile PS App.

The company announced its plans to roll out this new feature in a tweet earlier this week. This feature was previously being tested in Canada and Japan. But now, Sony has decided that it will be rolling the feature out to a wider audience.

As of now, the new PS5 clip-sharing feature has been expanded to cover most of the Americas.

Users that live in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay will start to gain access to the feature over the next few days. And Sony says more countries are coming next month.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

Once Sony rolls the feature out in your region, you will have to set it up manually the first time. First, you’ll need to head to the Library section of the PS mobile app on iOS or Android. Then, go to the Captures tab and select Enable.

Then, on your PS5 console, go to Settings>Captures and Broadcast>Captures. Once you’re there, turn on the Auto-Upload option and your PS5 clips and screenshots will upload directly to your PS app.

If you want to know more, you can check out PlayStation’s support page on the topic here. This new clip-sharing feature should be a pleasant surprise for PS5 gamers.

With all of your clips and screenshots automatically uploading to the PS app on your phone, it will be much easier to access and share the cool clips and shots that you capture with your friends.

