Review Roundup: Elden Ring – another great RPG from From Software

Elden Ring, the latest game from Dark Souls creators From Software, has almost made its way to gamers’ hands. Critics have now had a chance to give the game a try. And so far, it looks like the initial reception is pretty good.

The game is set to release on February 25. It will be available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Fans of the Souls games have already seen From Software venture out to new territories. The developer has created other successful games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne.

Elden Ring expands upon the Souls formula and introduces a new, open-world fantasy setting. So, let’s see what people think of the game so far.

Complex open-world experience

The major difference between Elden Ring and previous games from From Software is its vast open world. Players start out as a blank-canvas warrior thrown into the world of The Lands Between.

With almost no direction, it’s up to you to make your way through the various maps in the game. All you know when you start out is that you are a “Tarnished,” a sort of undead creature. And you’re on a journey to reforge the Elden Ring and become Elden Lord.

Anything else you need to know you must learn along your journey.

And that journey is an unpredictable one. Mitchell Saltzman of IGN writes, “In Elden Ring, very rarely did my predictions come true.” You may find yourself headed down one path that leads to many spoils, like new weapons or tools that can help you progress.

On the other hand, you may run into a powerful boss that gives you little to no chance of winning. In these instances, you’ll have to explore The Lands Between. Along your journey, you will make your character stronger and come back to slay your foes later.

And that map exploration is maybe the biggest highlight of Elden Ring. “One minute, you’re in a burning land with a blood-red sky — the next, you’re deep underground exploring a sunken city with inexplicable stars overhead,” says The Verge’s Andrew Webster.

Elden Ring expands on familiar combat and gameplay

Elden Ring provides a familiar gameplay experience to gamers familiar with From Software’s previous titles. Though, it has been expanded quite a bit.

For instance, different playstyles are possible in Elden Ring. You can play a more sneaky player thanks to the new crouch-walking option, for one. And players have more magical options in their arsenal, as well.

But you’ll still run into those extremely difficult fights that make From Software’s games so unique. “Just as From has given me a deep well of tools I can use to tailor my playstyle, it has also compensated by deploying some of the hardest, most frustrating enemies it’s ever created,” writes Michael McWhertor of Polygon.

But it’s those tools and other rewards that make you feel like you’re really making progress in Elden Ring. IGN’s Mitchell Saltzman goes on to say, “There are so many valuable rewards available that I never felt disappointed by my prize, regardless of the amount of effort it took.”

At the end of the day, Elden Ring is heavily inspired by the previous games that have been developed by From Software. For some, the new game takes a little too much inspiration.

Tyler Colp of PC Gamer said of Elden Ring, “It has everything that makes these games so intoxicating, and that lodges their intricate fiction into my brain. But its devotion to what came before is distracting.”

Still, if you like what From Software has done in the past, Elden Ring seems like a good next step from the company.

Should you buy Elden Ring?

For fans of action RPG adventure titles, it’s looking like you definitely won’t want to miss out on this one. Elden Ring offers a unique and broad open world with a story told in a way that can’t help but immerse you into the game.

Daniel Tack from Game Informer writes, “Once in a great while, a game comes along that seamlessly combines impeccable gameplay, a wondrous world, incredible tone-setting music, and unparalleled art direction. That game is From Software’s Elden Ring.”

If that isn’t a good enough endorsement to get you to give this game a try, then I don’t know what is. I, personally, have never been the hugest fan of From Software’s games. They’re too difficult for my boomer gaming hands. But after seeing initial reviews, I’ll definitely be giving Elden Ring a try when it comes out.

If you like the Souls series and other games from From Software, then Elden Ring is definitely a game that should be on your radar. But even if you didn’t enjoy those games, Elden Ring still looks like a great game that any RPG fan should try.

