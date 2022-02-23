Don’t expect to see a new Call of Duty game in 2023

Call of Duty fans won’t get a new entry to the series next year. This will mark the first time since 2005 that there won’t be a new game in the series released in a calendar year.

Every year, around November, FPS game fans look forward to a new Call of Duty game. But that’s not happening in 2023, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. Unnamed sources told the publication that the game planned for 2023 has been pushed back by Activision Blizzard.

The reason for the delay in 2023’s Call of Duty seems to be related to the disappointing reception of the latest game. Activision released Vanguard to mediocre reception in November 2021. Some executives at the company believe that it has been putting out new games too rapidly.

Another possible reason for the delay is that Call of Duty games have become more focused on live-service updates in recent years. Warzone, the franchise’s standalone battle royale game has become extremely popular in the last couple of years, receiving consistent updates and improvements.

Let's start with a look ahead:

COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new #Warzone experience (both led by @InfinityWard)

A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

A new engine powering both the new game and #Warzone

And the upcoming 2022 entry into the series will be a sequel to the fan-favorite 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It brings Warzone 2 along with it, so a lot of the franchise’s focus will be on those two additions throughout 2023.

It looks like this might be the end of an era for the famous FPS franchise. But chances are, it’s probably for the best. Not every Call of Duty game that Activision Blizzard puts out is successful.

So maybe skipping a year will give the developers more time to create something that gamers will actually like. We’ll have to wait and see how gamers enjoy the 2024 Call of Duty game.

