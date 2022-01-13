Microsoft is officially done with making more Xbox One consoles

For Microsoft, the transition from the older Xbox One consoles to the new Xbox Series X|S was a pretty quick one. The company stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020. That was just a little over a month after the new Series X|S was released.

Cindy Walker, a senior director of Xbox product marketing, told The Verge, “To focus on production of the Xbox Series X|S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.”

Microsoft’s transition plan from console to console was certainly a bit different than Sony’s plans with the PlayStation. Sony recently said that it would continue making its older PS4 console throughout 2022 as supply issues continue to be a problem for the PlayStation 5.

But apparently, Microsoft hasn’t been running into the same issues with production. The Xbox Series X is still pretty hard to find on a regular basis, but the Series S can be found in stock pretty often. The $299 digital version of the console is actually available at Best Buy right now without any kind of ridiculous markups.

This was a pretty fast transition from the older console to the new technology from Microsoft. The company is fortunate that it has been able to keep up with demand, at least with the digital Xbox Series S, amid the global supply chain issues that are affecting just about everyone.

These supply chain issues are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft proceeds with the production of its consoles and how long it will be before the Xbox Series X can finally keep up with demand.

Still, it looks like the company made the right decision by discontinuing Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020, as that has surely increased the popularity of the digital Series S.

