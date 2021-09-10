Which Xbox Series X|S games have Dolby Atmos support?

Dolby Atmos is the last word in home theater performance, and it’s now on consoles thanks to Xbox. It brings a more immersive sound to your gaming sessions, so you feel like you’re part of the action.

Think being able to pick out where someone is shooting you from, or which side of your car the other racers are trying to pass from. It’s a long way from the early positional audio systems that PC games used to use and literally surround you in sound. It’s almost a cheat code, as Dolby tested Atmos vs stereo sound for gamers and found a 102ms reaction speed boost for those using Atmos. Whew.

With all of that promise, you might want to know exactly which games support the new surround sound codec. Read on, and we’ll give you the full list.

So, which Xbox Series X games have Dolby Atmos?

Short answer: A whole bunch

Dolby Atmos support has been around since the prior console, the Xbox One. It’s also available on the Xbox Series X|S, so you can play Blu-rays and also games in glorious surround sound. You’ll need a compatible soundbar or A/V receiver to use it with speakers, or you can buy the Dolby Access app on your Xbox and use it over headphones.

Currently, Dolby Atmos compatible games include:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (including Warzone)

Call of Duty: Cold War

Borderlands 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Overwatch

Battlefield 1 (PC)

Star Wars: Battlefront

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One X)

Gears 5

Crackdown 3 (Xbox One/Xbox One X)

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One X)

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One X)

Rise Of The Tomb Raider (Xbox One X)

Super Lucky’s Tale (Xbox One X)

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC)

For Honor

DIRT 5

RiMS Racing

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 4

Metro Exodus

Resident Evil 2

The Division 2

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Grounded

GRID

Need for Speed Heat

That’s not a huge list so far, but it is being steadily added to as more games include Dolby Atmos support. It’s worth checking out any of these games on the list, even if it’s just for the immersive sound.

