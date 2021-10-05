How to set up Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X|S

After months of testing via the Xbox Insider program, Microsoft has finally released its update that unlocks Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X|S.

Dolby Vision is a new HDR standard that uses dynamic metadata to offer “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors.” Paired with a compatible TV, Dolby Vision offers incredible visuals that will take your Xbox Series X|S to the next level.

Of course, you’ll need a Dolby Vision-capable TV to take advantage of the feature on your console. There’s also a pretty limited list of games that take advantage of Dolby Vision, but that’s something that Microsoft said it is working on.

If you meet the required qualifications, you’ll want to take advantage of Dolby Vision on your Xbox Series X|S as soon as possible. Here’s how to set it up:

How to enable Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X|S

The first thing you’ll want to do when you’re looking to enable Dolby Vision on your console is to make sure your television is compatible. You can check your TV’s capabilities within your Xbox by heading to the 4K TV details menu:

Select Settings and then General Navigate to the TV & display options and select 4K TV Details Under Playing Games confirm that your TV supports Dolby Vision

Once you’ve confirmed that your TV is capable of Dolby Vision gaming with your Xbox Series X|S, all that’s left is to enable the feature on your console:

Navigate to Settings>General>TV & display options once again This time, select Video Modes Check the box that says Dolby Vision for Gaming It might be a good idea to check the Allow auto low-latency mode and Allow variable refresh rate for optimal performance Restart your Xbox Series X|S

And there you go. Once you’ve completed these steps, and as long as you have a compatible TV, then you’ll now experience Dolby Vision with unprecedented visuals on select games for your Xbox Series X|S.

Restarting your console isn’t necessarily required to enable the feature, but it’s always a good idea to do a quick reset when changing big settings like these.

