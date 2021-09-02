Can the Xbox Series X play DVD movies?

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s entry to the ninth generation of gaming consoles. Released alongside its rival PS5, the Xbox Series X is a powerful machine with tons of new technology that looks to bring gaming to the next level.

With a lot of Microsoft’s focus being on digital content and cloud-based services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), some people may wonder if the console leaves some older technologies in the past.

The Xbox Series X doesn’t leave all older technology in the past, though. The console launched with thousands of backward compatible titles, and many of those games have gotten a performance boost.

But what about other technologies, such as DVDs. The console comes with a disc drive, so can you play your old DVD collection with it?

Will DVDs work in an Xbox Series X?

Short Answer: Yes

The disc drive on the Xbox Series X is a fully functioning DVD drive. You will have to download the “Blu-ray Player” app from the Store on your console, but the console should prompt you to do that the first time you enter a media disc of any type.

That means you can not only use the drive to download and play games on your console, you can also dust off that old Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition set and pop them into your console for a nice 12-hour movie binge.

Just a note: Here at KnowTechie, we tend to refer to Microsoft’s group of ninth-gen consoles as Xbox Series X|S for convenience and simplification, but there is one major difference. The Xbox Series S is digital-only and doesn’t come with a disc drive at all, so you won’t be able to play DVDs on the Series S.

Just keep that in mind if you’re in the market for a new console and you want to make sure it can play your DVDs.

