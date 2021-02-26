Can Xbox Series X and Xbox One players be in a party together?

Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, has arrived. Though getting your hands on one of the new consoles is difficult at the moment, some lucky gamers have made the jump to the newest Xbox.

These next-generation consoles have made a large jump in performance. Now with 4K capabilities and up to 120 frames per second, consoles are able to keep up with some of today’s higher-end gaming PCs and laptops.Microsoft is looking to take the console game to greater heights, and with the specs found in the Xbox Series X, the company is more than capable of doing just that.

However, as with the release of all next-gen consoles, many gamers are still on previous consoles, like the Xbox One. New consoles are expensive when they first come out, and the supply of new consoles is always scarce. That can lead people to wonder if they can party up with their friends on Xbox One using their new Xbox Series X.

Will partying up work across the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One?

Short Answer: Yes

The two consoles are designed to work well with each other. Players can use the party feature across the two consoles, according to this Microsoft forum post.

Even with the consoles being compatible with each other, some people may have issues getting them to work correctly. It is important that both consoles are up to date with the most current updates. Otherwise, there may be some issues when partying up with your friends.

This is exciting news for those new Xbox Series X owners who want to team up with their friends on last-gen consoles. In addition to Microsoft’s commitment to keeping backwards compatibility a priority, this is another step in helping bring gamers together.

