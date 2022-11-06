Can the Xbox One play Blu-ray movies?

The Xbox One is an excellent console for playing a variety of games, but there is more to life than just video games. You know, things like TV and movies and stuff. Those things.

Sure, you can download apps for Netflix, YouTube, Twitch, and more. But what if you want to kick it old-school and pop in a DVD or Blu-ray disc?

Can you play Blu-ray disks on Xbox One?

Short answer: Yes

Your Xbox One , Xbox One S , or Xbox One X can all play Blu-ray movies.

Granted, you’ll need to do one simple thing before being able to watch movies – and you’ll need an internet connection to complete the process. Lame, I know.

To watch Blu-ray movies on your Xbox One console, you’ll need to do the following:

Head to the Xbox Store on your console Search for the official Blu-ray Player app Download the app and install it

Once it finishes installing, you’re good to go! Simply insert your Blu-ray disc into the Xbox One and kick back with 13 hours of Lord of the Rings goodness.

Newer Xbox One models support Ultra HD Blu-ray for 4K playback if you want even better quality.

However, your screen must be capable of transmitting in 4K to benefit, but there are a variety of 4K monitors for the Xbox One X that can do the job.

Remember, if you plan on taking your Xbox with you and are worried about internet access, you’ll need to download the app before you go.

