Xbox and Amazon have teamed up to bring cloud gaming to Fire TV devices. Starting in July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play hundreds of games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TVs – ditching the need for a dedicated console and all the baggage that comes with one.

So, what is Xbox Cloud Gaming? Xbox Cloud Gaming is a service that allows users to play Xbox games on various devices, such as PCs and mobile devices, via cloud streaming.

This means that users can access and play a large library of Xbox games without downloading them or having a dedicated Xbox console. The service requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and a supported controller.

This new Amazon/Microsoft partnership is a win for gamers on a budget or those looking to dip their toes into the Xbox ecosystem without the hefty upfront cost of a console.

With a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Fire TV Stick 4K (starting at just $49.99) and a compatible Bluetooth controller, players can jump into console-quality titles like Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 via cloud gaming.

The Xbox app will support Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K models and will roll out to more than 25 countries, making Game Pass accessible to millions more potential users of The Verge.

For Fallout fans, the timing is perfect. Alongside the ability to play Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 via cloud gaming, they can also dive into the new Fallout TV series that premiered on Prime Video in April – all from the comfort of their Fire TV.

Here’s how to set up the new Xbox app for a Fire TV: Here’s a simple guide to help you set up the new Xbox app on your Fire TV, making it easy to stream and play your favorite games. Total time: 3 minutes Install the app Simply install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device. Pay to Play Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games. Sign up Not a member? No worries! You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price, or check out Fortnite without a membership. Hardware time Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

Bonus Points: Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

This move underscores Amazon’s commitment to offering its customers top-tier gaming options. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer looking for a convenient way to play on another screen or a newcomer wanting to explore the world of Xbox, this partnership has something for everyone.

It’s important to note that the service requires a high-speed internet connection and is currently only available in select regions. Server availability and wait times may vary.

So, what are you most excited to play on your Fire TV? Let us know in the comments!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news