PlayStation fans are cheerful about the PlayStation 5 Pro, which would sport better hardware and is slated for later this year. However, it seems Microsoft doesn’t want to be left behind as the company is reportedly planning an Xbox Series X refresh.

Unlike PlayStation 5, Microsoft initially launched two different versions of its ninth-gen Xbox console.

The Xbox Series X was the “Pro” model with the best specs, while the less costly Xbox Series S featured trimmed-down hardware and no disc driver.

However, according to a new report from Exputer, Microsoft is planning to merge the Series X and Series S concepts to birth a new Xbox Series X refresh.

Based on the report, the new Xbox Series X won’t feature a disc drive and will sport the Series S’s white colorway.

Before you start looking at this report with skepticism, the information has been corroborated by The Verge and other leakers.

The digital-only Xbox Series X will sport a new heatsink and minor hardware upgrades

https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84_/status/1773107913504035249

A few images of this so-called Series X refresh or the digital-only Xbox Series X has appeared in the wild.

Based on the images, the new Microsoft console looks slightly different from its predecessor.

In addition, Exputer suggests the refreshed console may sport a new heatsink and other minor hardware upgrades. But most importantly, there could be a new price tag.

Microsoft may charge $50-$100 less for this digital-only version of the Series X, which is good news but will make the Series S models’s sales difficult.

On the other hand, Microsoft may discontinue the older two models, and replace them with the new one.

Either way, the outlet also states that the refreshed Xbox Series X could hit the shelves, as soon as this summer.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news