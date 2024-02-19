Xbox-exclusive games are coming to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch

A few Microsoft Xbox-exclusive games are coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, confirmed by Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer during the official Xbox Podcast.

We’ve made the decision that we’re going to take four games to the other consoles.

Now, all this is a part of Microsoft’s strategy to make its gaming business grow beyond the company’s Xbox consoles.

Interestingly, Microsoft flatly refused to name the titles. However, the company stated that among the four titles, two are community-driven games, and the other two are smaller titles. Spencer said,

I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.

Microsoft is just testing the water with these four Xbox games

Image: X/Twitter by Steamforged Games

However, The Verge speculates the first two titles will be the Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, followed by Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

According to Spencer, the company hasn’t made any changes to its Xbox exclusive policies, but he also thinks there will be fewer console exclusives across the industry over the next decade.

So, it seems Microsoft is just testing the water with these four games.

Rumors suggested Microsoft planned to go deeper with games like Starfield and Indiana Jones launching on PS5. However, Spencer says otherwise.

While Spencer confirms Starfield and Indiana Jones will not be among the first four games, he also doesn’t rule out the possibility of more Xbox titles arriving on PS5 in the near future.

I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform.



We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience. We don’t have work going on, on other franchises. But for anybody to stand up and say something’s never going to happen, I think it feels like creating more certainty in a world of gaming where you really want to respond to what customers want and what our players and creators are looking for.

He also said, don’t expect every Xbox-exclusive game to suddenly appear on rival consoles. Spencer says they want to make sure there’s an appetite for the games before they make bigger moves.

Either way, Microsoft is unlikely to stop with these four games, especially if the strategy is successful.

Previously, Microsoft was considering the idea of bringing games like Gears of War, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and even the next Doom game to the rival platforms.

So, we may see them on other platforms in the future. But for now, Microsoft has some interesting decisions to make for the future of Xbox-exclusive games.

