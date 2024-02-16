Microsoft has announced that it has begun testing the new feature of touch control through the Android and iOS versions of its Xbox app, allowing users to employ the touchscreen to play games – removing the wireless controllers from the equation.

In the latest Xbox Wire blog post, the company reveals the new touch controls are available through the beta version of the mobile app.

While Microsoft has previously dabbled in the realm of touch controls, it has yet to streamline it to all users. Only the Ultimate Tier subscribers can play a handful of games through touch controls.

A Xbox thumbstick recalibration tool is also coming

According to the blog post, after the new update rolls out, users of the Android, iOS, and Windows apps will have custom touch control support for more than 100 games through Remote Play.

In addition, there will be a basic touch control layout that supports most of the games.

That said, touch control for Remote Play was long overdue. While some may say it’s not the best way to play games, they are a good alternative if you want a quick session or don’t have your favorite controller close by.

Either way, Microsoft is also bringing multiple changes to Xbox hardware, like the new tool for calibrating your controller’s thumbstick, which sounds pretty useful.

Now, you won’t have to repair your controller for a minor issue like inconsistent response.

