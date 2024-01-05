Get toasted with Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S toaster

You might think you’ve seen it all when it comes to gaming gear, but hold onto your controllers because Xbox has dropped a surprising addition: the Xbox Series S toaster.

Yup, picture your favorite gaming console… as a toaster. Welcome to 2024, folks.

This isn’t your everyday toaster that makes crispy bread. The Xbox Series S toaster is a whole new level of kitchen gadgetry.

It’s designed to handle all sorts of breakfast goodies like bagels, frozen waffles, or even those fancy artisan loaves you might find at your local bakery.

Xbox Series S toaster 5.0 $39.99 The Xbox Series S Toaster is a one-of-a-kind kitchen gadget inspired by the gaming console. Handling various bread types, featuring a countdown timer, and imprinting the iconic Xbox logo, it's a quirky addition to your breakfast routine.

Versatile Toasting: Handles various bread types, from bagels to artisan loaves, ensuring a perfect toast every time.

Countdown Timer: Offers precise control with a countdown timer, preventing burnt or underdone slices.

Xbox Logo Imprint: Adds a fun, branded touch to your toast with the iconic Xbox sphere logo.

Compact and Stylish: Fits seamlessly into any gaming setup or kitchen space, adding a sleek and modern vibe. Check Availability

Xbox Series S toaster imprints the iconic Xbox logo on your toast

But what makes this toaster stand out in the breakfast battlefield?

How about your toast imprinted with the iconic Xbox logo? Well, dream no more. With this toaster, your breakfast gets a cool upgrade – Xbox style.

Image: Walmart

The magic doesn’t stop there. This toaster isn’t just about style. This toaster has some great features.

For example, there’s a defrost button to rescue your frozen goodies straight from the Xbox Series X fridge. Yes, you didn’t hear wrong; Xbox also makes a mini fridge.

There’s also a countdown timer to tell you exactly when your toast is ready – no more burnt edges or underdone slices.

It also has an anti-jam function; it’s easy to clean and keeps the outside cool to the touch. Breakfast dilemmas? Solved.

Think of it as a gaming console disguised as a kitchen appliance. It’s compact and sleek.

Image: Walmart

Whether you’re in a bustling dorm room, an office space, or your gaming den at home, this toaster adds a touch of gaming flair to your daily routine.

So, if you’re ready to level up your breakfast game and show off your Xbox pride in a whole new way, the Xbox Series S toaster might be your ticket to breakfast bliss.

Because, hey, who wouldn’t want their toast imprinted with a bit of gaming nostalgia?

Where to buy the Xbox Series S toaster

The Xbox Series S toaster is currently only available on the Walmart website for $39.99.

