If you’ve been playing your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X for years, you might have noticed some issues with the console. Specifically, your Xbox One might keep turning off by itself.

Sometimes it might switch off straight away when you turn it on. Sometimes it’ll let you play a game for a while before turning itself off. And, some days, it will be completely random as to when it turns off.

You might think this is only something happening to older Xbox consoles. New Xbox Series X and Series S consoles can also turn off when they’re not supposed to, so the tips here apply.

However it happens, it can be extremely frustrating if your Xbox One keeps shutting off. Now, this might mean you need to talk to Xbox Support, but there are a few things you can try before that.

So, why does my Xbox One keep turning off?

Short answer: It’s usually a heat-related problem

If your Xbox One is shutting off immediately after turning it on, the power cord is the first thing to check. Is it plugged in fully, has any visible damage, and has any bends in it?

You can also try resetting the power supply. Did you know it has a tiny computer inside? Resetting the power supply can fix any odd hiccups it is currently experiencing.

If you find anything wrong with it, replace the cable and see if your problems disappear. If you use a power strip, try plugging the console into the wall.

Also, try using a different power socket. The metal springs inside sockets loosen in time, and this could be causing the issue.

Other reasons your Xbox One randomly shuts off

If you notice your Xbox One is shutting off randomly, make sure that there’s enough of an air gap between the top of your console and whatever is above it. That’s because that’s where the vents for hot air are situated.

An inch or more is a good amount of space. Move things around if something is sitting right on top of the console or if the shelf above is too close.

The vents for the fan inside your Xbox One are on the top of the console, so anything blocking this can lead to overheating.

If you get a message on your Xbox saying the console is getting improper ventilation, turn it off, wait one hour, move it to a well-ventilated area, and turn it on.

Then look for telltale dust build-up around the vents on your Xbox One. You’ll have to clean it off or replace the fan if you see some. Here’s a guide on disassembling your Xbox One so you can clean the fan.

If all else fails, you may need to contact Xbox Support

While overheating may be the most common reason your Xbox One keeps shutting itself off, there are other possible culprits to your problem. There could be corrupted data, or your power supply might be on the way out.

If none of these options fix your problem, you can check out Xbox’s support page on the topic here. Another tip is to ensure you don’t have your Xbox set to automatically turn off.

Finally, if your Xbox One keeps turning off at this stage, it’s time to talk to Xbox Support, who might ask you to send your console in for repairs.

