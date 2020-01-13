Can you install games while your Xbox One is off?

Okay, so you’ve got a new Xbox One console. That’s cool, but that also means you now need to install some games to play. You might have heard that the Xbox can download and install games while you’re not using it, but the first time you tried – you woke up to the same install percentage as the night before. What gives?

Well, your Xbox One might not be configured to allow downloads when not in use, so let’s fix that.

Can your Xbox One install games when off?

Short Answer: Yes (but you’ll need to dive into the Settings menu to enable it)

See, to download while not in use, your Xbox One needs to be set to Instant-on. That keeps it in a low-power state, ready to switch on at a moment’s notice. It also keeps the network connection running, and any hard drives. Here’s how to enable it:

Grab your controller and do the following:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide

button to open the guide Navigate to System > Settings > General > Power mode & startup



> > From the Power Mode dropdown, select Instant-on

dropdown, select Then make sure that When Xbox is off, turn off storage is unticked, so any external drives don’t get turned off

That’s all you need, now when you turn your console off via the controller, or it goes into sleep after inactivity, it’ll keep downloading games to install or update.

