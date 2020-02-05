The Xbox One has some pretty cool features, from backwards compatibility to the ability to stream your games from the cloud. There’s one killer feature that’s not well-known though, the ability to game share. Yes, you can legally share your digital game library with someone else, so you’ll always have a Player Two to have your back.

You’ll need a few things before we start. Any two from the following Xbox consoles, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One S All Digital, Xbox One X, as well as internet access (for both consoles), and the Xbox Live login details for you and your friend.

It’s very important that you trust this friend/family member implicitly, and them you, as you’ll be sharing your account details with them and there’s always the possibility of abuse.

Here’s how to Gameshare on Xbox One

Okay, so you’ve got the two Xbox Live logins, two Xbox One consoles, and both are connected to the internet. Great. The actual Gamesharing process is pretty easy, but it’s not intuitive so follow along closely. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to access each person’s digital game library, and can even play the same game at the same time!

To set Gameshare up:

Turn on your friend’s Xbox One console, press the Xbox symbol on their controller to bring up the Guide Scroll to the leftmost panel in the guide and press A on the + Add new

Sign in on their console using your Xbox Live details Once you’re logged in, go to Settings Select Personalization from the first menu, then select My home Xbox

Confirm to make your friend’s console your Home console Sign out completely by pressing the Xbox symbol, scrolling all the way left, and selecting Sign out

Now your friend does the same process on your Xbox console. At the end of this process, your Xbox console will be your friend’s Home Console, and vice versa. That allows both of you to access each other’s digital libraries, and even piggyback on their Xbox Live Gold subscription. This should also allow you to share games installed via Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, or other gaming subscriptions.

What do you think? Plan on using Xbox’s Gameshare feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.