The best gaming earbuds for PS4 and Xbox One

No matter how spectacular they sound, most headsets with their big earcups and cumbersome headbands are not always the best audio solution. And if full-blown speakers are out of the question, then you are down to the next best thing.

Gaming earbuds are becoming the go-to device for gamer’s who want to take a break from bulky headsets. However, picking the best gaming earbuds can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, though, as we’ve got your back.

Here you will find the 10 Best Gaming Earbuds for PS4 and Xbox One!

The Sennheiser CX 300S is a bit expensive, but the price is well worth it in the long run. It is capable of producing full-bodied audio like booming bass and clear mids. With a well-established name to back it up, the Sennheiser CX 300S is the real deal.

If versatility is something that you are looking for, then the Battle Buds by Turtle Beach is your safest bet. Aside from its cool looking built-in mic, these earbuds are powered by high-grade 10mm speakers, ideal for gaming’s unique audio profiles. Gamers who enjoy in-game voice chats and solid bass won’t be disappointed with this pick.

A best gaming earbuds’ list is incomplete without the Razer Hammerhead Pro V2. A fan favorite not just for its sleek design, but also for its exceptional audio powered by its 10 mm dynamic drivers. If you want durability, style, and performance, then you can never go wrong with this pick.

The Bose QuietComfort 20 is priced premium for a reason; it has a 16-hour battery, noise-canceling feature, and stylish design. These earbuds mean business, as it has rumbling bass but not so much that it overpowers the mids and highs. If you have the extra cash and looking for earbuds to last you for years, then the Bose QuietComfort 20 is your best bet.

Another strong contender, the HyperX Cloud, has everything you want to achieve a high level of game immersion. Mostly designed to keep up with gamer’s aesthetic, these earbuds are stylish yet highly functional as well. Aside from fantastic sound quality, it also sports a proper mic for in-game chats.

The Focal Sphear earbuds is a handsome looking pair that sports a black and silver metallic build. Not just cool looking, these earbuds offer a rich sound, with booming bass and sharp highs. If your usual games have tons of explosions, gunfights, and loud noises, then the Focal Sphear earbuds are sure to give them justice.

The Monster iSport Victory is mainly for working-out, but it’s sound profile matches gamers perfectly. It has a powerful bass and crisp trebles perfect for in-game musical scores. It is designed to be worn for hours, so they are highly comfortable and ideal for long gaming sessions.

Unlike most on this list, the Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD doesn’t have skull-crushing bass, as it sports a more balanced sound. The audio profile of these earbuds is smooth and silky, perfect for games with tons of dialogues. They are also ideal for chill gaming sessions as they are gentle on your eardrums.

The MINDBEAST Earbuds are the go-to pair when you want high-grade audio performance and amazing noise isolation. Aside from stellar audio performance, you can wear them for extended gaming sessions with no problems at all. Super ideal for hardcore gamers as they are sweat-proof and can keep up with grinding hours with you.

If strong and powerful bass is your game, then the Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass won’t let you down. Centered around a rumbling bass, these earbuds shine on in-game explosions, firefights, and good musical scores. Additionally, they are also equipped with an omnidirectional microphone, perfect for in-game voice chats.

Wrap-Up

With more and more people looking for gaming headset alternatives, earbuds are becoming a popular choice. After all, aside from being smaller and portable, they are also more comfortable in extended gaming marathons. That is why you should consider getting yourself a pair and get ready to kiss hot ears and stiff neck goodbye!

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.