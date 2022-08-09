New Sennheiser headphones boast impressive 60-hour battery life

Sennheiser just announced its latest wireless headphones, the $349.95 Momentum 4. The biggest change? The completely revamped look does away with the retro-chic design of the previous three models.

Gone is any visible metal on the headband. Also gone is the ability to fold the headband so they fit in a smaller volume for easy transport.

You do get a better hardshell case to protect the Momentum 4, and the earcups can now swivel to sit flat on surfaces or your neck, however.

The real leather earcups are gone too, in favor of replaceable pads with faux leather. Sennheiser has also opted for touch-sensitive surfaces for controls, instead of the physical buttons of the previous models.

Image: Sennheiser

The most important parts of Sennheiser’s Momentum range are still here though. The sound signature is mostly unchanged, and the same 42mm drivers are used.

You get a claimed 60-hour battery life, which is double (or more!) that the competition from Sony, Bose, and Apple can lay claim to.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 still features multipoint connectivity and wired USB-C audio. They support AAC, SBC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs, and have Adaptive Noise Cancellation, sound personalization, and EQ capabilities.

For $349.95, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is every part the contender in a market that has Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort 45, Bower & Wilkins’ PX7, and the Sony WH-1000XM5. I just wish they hadn’t removed the Momentum’s soul in the process.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are available for preorder today and will be available starting August 23.

