Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available

Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life.

The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on. Expect longer battery life if you don’t use the noise cancellation.

The company also notes that the Momentum 4 headphones can fast charge, with six hours of battery life from a ten-minute charge. That’s pretty awesome.

Image: Sennheiser

Battery life aside, the Momentum 4 might as well have a different model name. They’re no longer gleaming examples of industrial design.

The exposed metal headband of the prior models has been replaced by a cloth-draped one. The physical controls are mostly gone, too, with a touch panel on the right earcup controlling things now.

The new design does mean the earcups rotate flat, which is handy for storage or hanging around your neck.

Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser used a new 42mm transducer for the Momentum 4. That should bring “brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality,” but you can also tweak the sound with the companion app.

Tweaks include EQ, presets, sound modes, and a Sound Personalization feature.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 joins a crowded market. It’ll be competing against Apple AirPods Max ($549), Master & Dynamic MW75 ($599), Bose QuietComfort 45 ($329), Sony WH-1000XM5 ($399), and the Bower & Wilkins PX7 ($399).

You can get the $349.95 Sennheiser Momentum 4 in cream or black directly from Sennheiser’s website or from Amazon.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.