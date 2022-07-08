Master & Dynamic’s new ANC headphones take on AirPods Max

Master & Dynamic has just released its latest premium headphone, the $599 MW75. They’re a refined twist on the brand’s industrial design, and now feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC).

That premium price tag also means you get premium materials. Anodized aluminum is everywhere, clad in the softest lambskin leather. The earcup surface is tempered glass, for a nice shine to complement the leather.

You also get a premium sound, as you’d possibly expect. Two 40mm beryllium drivers create that rich Master & Dynamic sound signature.

The tweak this time is that the adaptive ANC doesn’t affect the sound, which is awesome to hear. That ANC is handled by four microphones, and there are another four microphones for noise canceling while you make voice calls.

Image: Master & Dynamic

The MW75 has 28 hours of battery life with ANC on, and a staggering 32 hours when ANC is off. The downside of that larger battery is a substantially longer charging time, but that’s a trade-off I’d make any day.

Another premium feature is ear-detection sensors, which pause playback if you take the headphones off. M&D kept controls simple, so no finicky touch controls here.

Bluetooth 5.1 now handles wireless connectivity, and they support AAC, SBC, and Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codecs.

You can get the MW75 straight from Master & Dynamic, with other retailers to follow. M&D has made them in black metal on black, silver metal on black, silver metal on gray, and the signature silver metal on brown.

