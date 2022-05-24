Apple will launch AirPods Pro 2 later this year, but still no USB-C

Fans of Apple’s AirPods Pro will be happy to hear that the company will likely launch the next iteration of its flagship earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, later this year.

But if you were hoping that this would be the time that Apple finally goes with a USB-C charging port, you might be disappointed.

A recent report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is planning to enter mass production of AirPods Pro 2 in Vietnam starting sometime in the second half of 2022.

This also suggests a shift of manufacturing from China to Vietnam. A report from The Wall Street Journal last week highlights Apple’s plans to move its production away from China.

(1/4)

1. AirPods Pro 2 will enter mass production in Vietnam in 2H22, a successful case of mass production of Apple's major products outside China.https://t.co/siWe9HItrd @WSJ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 24, 2022

Kuo reports in a Twitter thread (shown above) that Apple chose Vietnam for the production of AirPods Pro 2 thanks to its “not complicated supply chain and better production environment…vs. most countries outside China.”

As part of his report, Kuo speculates that the AirPods Pro 2 will still feature Lightning charging for the case. Many users have hoped for a shift to USB-C, especially after recent reports about the iPhone 15.

But it looks like we’ll get the AirPods Pro 2 long before the iPhone 15 comes out. And Apple will likely keep the Lightning port for its accessories at least until its flagship smartphone makes the switch to USB-C.

The AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to feature a new form factor and Apple’s Lossless Audio Codec. They will also likely include a new case with a speaker that works with the Find My app. All signs currently point to late 2022 for the official release of the AirPods Pro 2.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: