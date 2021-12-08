It looks like the next Apple AirPods Pro are going to have a brand new design

It’s been a little over two years since Apple released the first version of its AirPods Pro, and we haven’t heard much about an upgrade since. Well, now there has been a leak of sorts that suggests that the company is working on the next version of AirPods Pro and they are going to feature a significant change in design.

According to notes obtained by MacRumors from Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the next AirPods Pro (maybe called AirPods Pro 2) are likely to launch at the end of next year. This will be the first update in the Pro series of AirPods and it looks like Apple has gone back to the drawing board for the design on this version.

Kuo says that the AirPods Pro 2 are going to ditch the stem altogether in favor of a new shape that resembles the Beats Fit Pro. The new earbuds will likely feature an upgraded chip for faster, better connections.

In addition to the new design, MacRumors says the new AirPods Pro will also include fitness tracking for the first time. The earbuds are said to have built-in sensors that can be used for some sort of fitness tracking, though the specifics of that feature are still unclear.

Of course, these are all still rumors and everything we’ve heard so far is still subject to change. That being said, Ming Chi-Kuo usually doesn’t get many of these things wrong. There’s still plenty of time before the new AirPods Pro are set to come out so I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more about the new earbuds in the meantime.

