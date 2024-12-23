Apple AirPods Pro 3 to come with several health features

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We have heard previous reports on Apple’s development of health features for AirPods.

Now, the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter states that Apple is working on a slew of health features, including heart-rate monitoring, a temperature sensor, and a brand-new sensor capable of tracking several psychological measures.

Gurman also mentions that these new health-related features could be ready in time for the AirPods Pro 3, which is at an early stage of development in the company.

AirPods Pro 3 likely to debut with new health features

Adding a heart-rate monitoring feature to AirPods, which is currently limited to Apple Watches, could be convenient for users.

They will be able to access this feature for health and fitness purposes without needing an Apple Watch.

However, Gurman also mentions that during internal testing, Apple noticed that the heart rate data on the Apple Watch was more accurate than that of the AirPods.

The silver lining is that the data on the AirPods isn’t too far off.

Apple’s upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2 is also said to be able too monitor heart rate.

It may connect to gym equipment, such as a treadmill, to measure heart rate, and the resulting data will be visible through the Health app or other supported apps on iPhone.

On the other hand, Gurman did not provide more details on the health features or a precise timeline. He only said that the features may roll out in the coming years and will likely debut with the AirPods Pro 3.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working on AirPods with cameras, a previously abandoned project revived after Apple showed interest in developing products for the AI era.

He also notes that this project is a priority for both the AI and AirPods teams. But it is still a couple of years away.

In fact, it’s now seen as as priority for the teams within Apple’s AI and AirPods hardware devewlopment groups. That said, I wouldn’t expect the technology to hit the market fr a couple more years—assuming it doesn’t get canceled again.

Apple also released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, enabling its hearing health feature and the ability to use them as FDA-approved hearing aids.

This shows that Apple is leaning toward health features for its AirPods, and adding more health-related features is the obvious next step.

