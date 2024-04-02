Apple could launch cheaper AirPods Lite later this year

Apple is widely expected to revamp the AirPods line this year, by adding not one but two new AirPods models.

A previous report suggested Apple is ready to start production in May with a fall launch target.

In the latest report by the 9to5Mac, the outlet states that analyst Jeff Pu not only corroborated these speculations but also suggested the cheaper AirPods model – the AirPods Lite will be launched sometime in the second half of 2024.

He also stated the AirPods Max are also coming later this year.

Low-cost AirPods or AirPods Lite coming in the second half of 2024

Jeff Pu even said that a Foxconn subsidiary would be one of the lower-cost AirPods/AirPods Lite’s suppliers and will ramp up the AirPods assembly at a factory in India in the fourth quarter of 2024.

After that, Pu didn’t divulge anything specific about the low-cost AirPods or the AirPods Lite model.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple is working on a budget version of the AirPods, which could be released in 2024 with a $99 price tag.

On the other hand, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to introduce two new AirPods 4 models this year.

Both AirPods models will feature the same design and a USB-C charging case, but the higher-end model will sport features like noise cancellation.

Either way, we are unsure whether Pu and Kuo are referring to the same low-cost variant of the AirPods 4/AirPods Lite as Mark Gurman.

There’s a chance these analysts are talking about different products entirely. So, stay tuned and we are likely to learn more about them in the coming months.

