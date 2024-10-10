iPhone, AirPods still popular among teens, survey reveals

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new survey of teenagers in the United States shows that iPhone ownership continues to stay high. Teenagers continue to choose iPhones and AirPods over the other options, with almost one-fifth wanting an iPhone 16 by Christmas.

While the number of teens upgrading to the iPhone 16 remains stable, Apple Intelligence appears to be driving an increase in new purchases in the coming months.

A new report from Piper Sandler offers a complete look at how Apple products continue to dominate among American teenagers. The survey of 13,500 youths from 47 states shows that 87 percent own an iPhone. Furthermore, 88 percent of teenagers want their next smartphone to be an iPhone.

22 percent of teenagers intend to upgrade to an iPhone 16 model this fall or winter, a little decrease from the 23 percent seen in fall 2023 for the iPhone 15.

When asked why they want to upgrade, 29 percent say it’s because of new Apple Intelligence features. However, roughly one-sixth of teenagers appear to be unaware of what Apple Intelligence is in the first place.

Moreover, around 18 percent of teenagers owned an iPhone 15, while 25 percent had an iPhone 13. Piper Sandler believes the iPhone 15’s performance is marginally lower than that of the iPhone 14. Overall, the average iPhone that teens hold is three generations behind the iPhone 16.

As for Apple’s other products, the AirPods are also popular among teens, with approximately 70 percent owning a pair. Approximately 25 percent are also likely to purchase new AirPods within the next six months.

Besides this, more than 30 percent of teens own an iPad or an Apple Watch and approximately 10 percent of teenagers also watch Apple TV . When it comes to Apple Music, roughly one-third have access to the service, with 28 percent paying for their subscription rather than using a Family Sharing group.

