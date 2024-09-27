Apple AirPods Pro 2 gets bug fix update for third time this month

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has released a firmware upgrade for the AirPods Pro 2 that improves their performance and stability. Apple’s release notes simply mention that the update only includes bug fixes and other improvements for AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning or USB-C.

Earlier this month, on September 18, Apple pushed the second firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, and this upgrade is the third patch for the gear, which was released this month. Let’s check out what this new AirPods Pro 2 firmware release offers.

AirPods Pro 2 firmware update

The latest AirPods Pro 2 update has the build number 7A305. The latest firmware is automatically installed on your device, and manual updates are unavailable.

The update will automatically install when the AirPods Pro 2 are resting in the charging case and in Bluetooth range of your Apple device that’s connected to Wi-Fi.

Image: Unsplash

Apple released a major update for AirPods Pro 2 earlier this month, with features like Voice Isolation, Personalized Volume improvements, and more.

However, this rollout doesn’t bring anything apart from bug fixes and other improvements for AirPods Pro 2.

To check your AirPods firmware version to see if they are running the latest patch or not, follow these steps:

Launch the Setting app on your iPhone. Tap Bluetooth from the menu. Select your AirPods from the list of devices. Press the i button next to your AirPods. Check the Firmware Version number.

If the firmware version is 7A305, they run on the latest patch. If not, put your AirPods Pro 2 back in the charging case and pair them with your Apple device with Bluetooth that’s connected to a Wi-Fi network. The latest firmware should automatically installed on your device.

While this update doesn’t add the hearing aid and hearing test features to the AirPods Pro 2, Apple plans to add those features to the device in the near future.

Do you like the AirPods Pro 2? Are you looking forward to trying out the hearing mode feature Apple has introduced? Let us know what you think in the comments, down below, and drop us a follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news